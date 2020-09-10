Kangana Ranaut vs Uddhav Thackeray: A case has been filed by Mumbai Police against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at Vikhroli police station for defaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a Twitter video. Kangana had shared a video on social media on Wednesday, September 9, as soon as she arrived Mumbai from her hometown Himachal Pradesh. Also Read - After 'Safety Violation' by Media on Flight With Kangana Onboard, DGCA Seeks Report From IndiGo Airlines

The police complainant alleges that the Queen actor's video has raised questions on Uddhav Thackeray that he was behind the demolition of her office. There are reports that a defamation suit will also be filed against Kangana Ranaut in the Vikhroli court in this regard. The complaint was filed by advocate Nitin Mane who registered it with Vikhroli police.

Kangana Ranaut in the video blamed and pointed out at Uddhav Thackeray that his "ego will be destroyed" just like the way her broke her house. Aaj mera ghar tuta hai, kal tera ghamand tutega".

She further said, “Uddhav Thackeray, do you think that you have committed an act of huge revenge from me by demolishing my home with the connivance of movie mafia? Today, my home has been demolished; tomorrow your arrogance will meet the same fate. This is the wheel of time. Remember, time does not remain the same for everyone.”



On Thursday, Kangana said that the Shiv Sena party has sold the ideology of its founder Bala Saheb Thackeray for power and has now become Sonia Sena from Shiv Sena. “The ideology on which Shri Bala Saheb Thackeray had built Shiv Sena, today they have sold that ideology for power and have become Sonia Sena from Shiv Sena. Don’t call the goons who broke my house in my absence a civic body. Don’t insult the Constitution in this manner,” a tweet from the official account of Team Kangana said.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had tried to demolish the actor’s office bungalow. However, the Bombay High Court asked the BMC to stop the demolition at her office and asked the civic body to respond to her petition. The matter will now be taken up at 3 pm today.