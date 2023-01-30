Home

Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Pathaan Success: Queen Actor Demands ‘Uniform Civil Code’ When Latter Says ‘Art is Not Divided by Religion’

Urfi Javed objects to Kangana Ranaut's tweet in which she said 'Indians love Khans'. The popular social media influencer says art cannot be divided into religions and Kangana responds.

Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed: Actor Kangana Ranaut recently commented on the tremendous Box Office success of Pathaan. She tweeted to say that the Indian audience has always been obsessed with ‘Khans’ and there was a time when they wanted to see ‘Muslim actresses’. This tweet didn’t go down well with Urfi Javed who shared the actor’s post and mentioned that ‘art has no religion’.

The popular social media influencer wrote, “Oh my gosh ! What is this division , Muslim actors , Hindu actors . Art is not divided by religion . There are only actors (sic),” when Kangana said, “Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat 🇮🇳 in the whole world 🥰🙏(sic).”

Oh my gosh ! What is this division , Muslim actors , Hindu actors . Art is not divided by religion . There are only actors https://t.co/Eap3yYAv0p — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 30, 2023

Trust Kangana to respond back with an even sassier post! The actor, who is currently preparing for her upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2, replied to Urfi’s tweet and mentioned the ‘Uniform Civil Code’. She said, “Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we? (sic).”

Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we? https://t.co/jJ63lKGaoq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 30, 2023

The ‘uniform civil code’ that Kangana mentioned in her tweet is one of the ‘contentious promises’ made by the ruling party of India, the BJP. Several members of the party have time and again spoken about the implementation of a uniform civil code across the nation, an idea that has been vehemently opposed by the left.

WHAT IS A UNIFORM CIVIL CODE?

The arrival of a uniform civil code in India means the formulation and implementation of a set of personal laws which apply to every citizen irrespective of religion, region, gender, or sexual orientation. This is in direct contention with the current democratic setup in the country where different communities and religious groups follow their own sects and customs like the Hindu or Islamic laws covering marriage, divorce, adoption, and maintenance among other things.

Meanwhile, Kangana has started creating waves with her Twitter presence. The actor was banned from the social media platform in the year 2021 after her controversial post in reference to post-election violence in West Bengal. Your thoughts on her latest tweets though?