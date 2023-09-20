Home

Kangana Ranaut Weighs in on Bharat Vs India Debate: ‘I Don’t Hate Saying India’

Kangana Ranaut Weighs in on Bharat Vs India Debate: Kangana Ranaut had recently expressed happiness over changing of India’s name to Bharat. The actress who had also visited the New Parliament Building on September 19, 2023, along with Esha Gupta had lauded the introduction of Women’s Reservation Bill. Kangana, who has always portrayed strong on-screen characters never shies away from expressing her views on nationalism, society, cinema and culture. She is currently gearing up for the release of her horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2. In a recent interview with Times Now she also spoke about the India VS Bharat debate. The Chandramukhi 2 actress candidly gave her unfiltered opinion on the political issue.

KANGANA RANAUT REACTS TO BHARAT VS INDIA DEBATE

In her interaction with Times Now, Kangana said, “I wanted to look anything but Indian. That was because our country was perceived as a poor nation then. Now, I am proud of my culture and now, I feel like wearing saris. So, when you realise the importance of your own culture, you have the option of embracing it. Our country is going towards a higher conscience, where the citizens may choose to be who they want to be. No one needs to impose these on you.” She further added, “I now feel better saying Bharat but there are times when I say India, when slip of tongue happens. I do not hate it, nor do I abhor it. That, too, is our past.”

KANAGAN RANAUT SAID ‘WE ARE BHARTIYA, NOT INDIANS’

The matter was politicised ever since President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were addressed as President of Bharat and Prime Minister of Bharat respectively at the G20 Summit. Reacting to the same Kangana wrote a long post. She captioned it as, “What is there to love in this name? First of all, they couldn’t pronounce ‘Sindhu’ toh usko bigad ke ‘ Indus’ kar diya. Phir kabhi Hindos kabhi Indos kuch bhi gol mol karke India bana diya. (They turned Sindhu into Indus. Then Hindos became Indos) From the time of Mahabharata, all the kingdoms who participated in the Great War of Kurukshetra came under one continent called Bharat, so why were they calling us Indu Sindu??” The actress further added, “Also the name Bharat is so meaningful, what is the meaning of India? I know they called Red Indians that because in olden English, Indian simply meant a slave. They named us Indians because that was our new identity given to us by British. Even in olden days’ dictionary, Indian’s meaning was mentioned as slave. They recently changed it. Also, it’s not our name. We are Bhartiya, not Indians”.

