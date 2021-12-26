Kangana Ranaut Wishes Her Mother: Actor Kangana Ranaut has a habit of grabbing headlines for her words and getting herself into trouble. Despite this, the actress continues to dominate the hearts of the public. Her on-screen talents are still anticipated by her followers. Despite the fact that she is no longer active on Twitter, she maintains a presence on Instagram. Her mother, who turned a year older on Sunday, received a loving social media post from her. The ‘Queen’ actress shared an old black and white photo of her mum with admirers on Instagram stories.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Kangana Ranaut to Aryan Khan, Top Controversial Celebs of The Year

Sharing the snap that appears to be from her mother's teenage days, Kangana wrote, "Aaj meri janani ka janamdin hai, bohot shubhkamnayein maata." (Today is my mother's birthday, many congratulations mother.) The Padma Shree awardee also shared a recent selfie with her mother and wrote, "Thank you mumma for dreaming about me and making me reality." In the array of the pictures, she also shared a snap of her mother and father and wrote, "Mumma's father our nana ji lovingly called her Guddi… or Gudiya… She still looks like one (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming film ‘Tejas‘. She will soon be seen in films like ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda‘, ‘Emergency‘, ‘Dhaakad‘, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita‘. She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy ‘Tiku weds Sheru‘ under her production house, Manikarnika Films. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Sheru and Avneet Kaur as Tiku.

(With inputs from ANI)