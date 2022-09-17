Kangana Ranaut Wishes PM Modi on Birthday: Actor Kangana Ranaut is one the most upfront actors who never fails to speak her mind. The actor is currently busing prepping for her film ‘Emergency.’ Kangana took to her social media handle to wish PM Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday. She dropped a long note along with a throwback picture and called him the ‘most powerful man on the planet.’Also Read - PM Modi Birthday Celebrations LIVE: 8 Cheetahs From Namibia Enroute To Kuno National Park

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Happy birthday honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey… we wish you a long, long life, but like Rama, like Krishna, Like Gandhi, you are immortal. Now etched forever in the conscious of this nation and beyond. You will love forever. Nothing can erase your legacy that’s why I call you an Avatar… blessed to have you as our leader.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says 'Ayan Mukerji Burned 600 Crore to Ashes,' Makes Abrupt Claims About Brahmastra

The image Kangana posted was taken in 2018 when she and lyricist Prasoon Joshi got the opportunity to meet PM Narendra Modi at a gathering in Delhi. The actor said at the occasion while wearing a beautiful floral saree.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is essaying the role of Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film Emergency. The film stars Anupam Kher as J P Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Kangana often shares glimpses from the sets of her film.

