Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ becomes tax-free in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta

Kangana Ranaut thanked Chief Minister pf Delhi Rekha Gupta for making 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' tax-free in Delhi.

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Kangana Ranaut with Delhi CM Rekha GuptaPC- Instagram)

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut attended a special screening of her film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in New Delhi on Tuesday. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present at the event, which was attended by members of the film industry, political leaders and other guests. During the screening, Rekha Gupta announced that the film would be made tax-free in Delhi to encourage more people to watch it. Praising the movie, she said it highlights an important message that patriotism and service to the nation are not limited to those in uniform, but are qualities that every citizen can display when the country needs them. The Chief Minister also praised Kangana Ranaut, calling her a strong voice in Parliament and appreciating her for choosing meaningful subjects both as an actor and a public representative. She congratulated Kangana for bringing such stories to the screen.

CM Gupta said, “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a great film, and it follows a very relevant topic. The film states that dedication, service and patriotism are not just limited to those in uniforms. It is something that all the citizens of our country have within themselves. And when it matters the most, every Indian steps up to help the country. The real Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are the citizens of our country. I would urge the public to watch the film. I would like to announce that the Delhi government will make the film tax-free in the city so that every citizen is able to watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.”

She went on to heap high praise on actor Kangana Ranaut and continued, “Kangana Ranaut is a strong voice in the Parliament, who keeps fighting for the betterment of cinema and the people of India. She doesn’t just voice her opinions in the Parliament, but also on screen. From the bottom of my heart, I would like to congratulate the artist and the emotion in Kangana for choosing such stories and subjects.”

Kangana Ranaut on receiving positive response

Addressing the media, Kangana also expressed great pride in receiving a warm reception from the Delhi Chief Minister. “On behalf of all the crew and cast members of our film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who deserves all the praises showered upon her. The whole nation knows how Rekha ji has taken care of the governance in Delhi so far. There has been a complete transformation of Delhi under her leadership. She managed to curb the environmental and air quality issues in Delhi with her effective measures,” Kangana said, further revealing how she personally invited the Delhi CM for the film’s screening. “When I called to invite her for this screening, she immediately said yes, and I will always be indebted to her,” the actor said.

She also thanked the Chief Minister for making ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ tax-free in Delhi. Several distinguished guests were present at the screening of ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ on Tuesday evening, including cast members Smita Tambe, Girija Oak and Esha Dey, along with Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Health and Ayush Pratap Rao Jadhav, Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh and Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, among others, also graced the event. Headlined by Kangana, the film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who emerged as silent saviours during one of India’s darkest chapters.

Inspired by real-life incidents, the film highlights the indispensable role played by healthcare workers and support staff, underscoring how the system would struggle to function without their selfless service and dedication.’Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12.