Kangana Ranaut's Old Video Goes Viral Amid Politcal Unrest: Actor Kangana Ranaut frequently grabs attention for her outspoken and unrepentant comments, whether they are directed at her B-Town contemporaries or political problems. She had criticized Maharashtra CM when BMC had demolished her Mumbai office in September 2020 on the grounds of alleged illegal building. In the midst of the political unrest in Maharashtra, old videos of Kangana went viral shortly after CM Uddhav Thackeray returned to his family's home on Wednesday. In the video, the Bollywood queen can be heard saying, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? That you have taken revenge against me by demolishing my house in cahoots with film mafias? Today my house has been demolished, tomorrow your pride will be decimated. This is all about time. Remember."

Check Kangana Ranaut’s viral video:

No Way We Will Go Back, Says Eknath Shinde As Shiv Sena Offers Olive Branch To Rebel MLAs

Another old Kangana Ranaut video featuring her provocative remarks is currently doing the rounds. In the video, she said, "History stands witness to the fact that whoever humiliates a woman meets his or her downfall soon. Ravana insulted Sita, the Kauravas insulted Draupadi. I am nowhere close to those women but I am also a woman and I protected my integrity. I did not hurt anyone… I truly believe that whenever you disrespect a woman, your destruction is guaranteed."

Check Kangana Ranaut’s viral video:

The Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi joined the conversation and said Kangana too might have disrespected many women as she also faced ‘Karma’ in her most recent film Dhaakad, which flopped at the box office, as these old videos of Kangana Ranaut went viral at a time when the Maharashtra government is threatened by an internal split.

Abhishek Singhvi mocks Kangana Ranaut on Twitter:

Kangana Ranaut calls this Karma for insulting a woman. I believe she was on the receiving end of it too because of the number of women she has insulted. Just look at Dhaakad. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 23, 2022

For the unversed, Uddhav Thackeray left the CM’s mansion on Wednesday and went to his family’s home, Matoshree, in order to quell a revolt among his own party members. After rebel party MLAs asserted support from 46 MLAs on Wednesday, the political crisis facing the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra grew worse.

