Kangana Ranaut Announces The Release Date Of Nawazuddin And Avneet’s Tiku Weds Sheru

Kangana on Instagram announced the release date of her upcoming production maiden. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kangana Ranaut, the Queen of Bollywood, is all set for the release of her production venture ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. The film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 23. Bankrolled by Kangana, the film is helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastva. The upcoming flick is a comedy-drama featuring a never-before-seen Jodi of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in prominent roles.

Kangana Ranaut’s announcement post

She shared the poster of the film and accompanied it with the caption, “Hold tight for a hilarious joyride filled with love, dreams, and non-stop laughter as Tiku & Sheru chase their ultimate Bollywood dream!”

Tiku Weds Sheru’s Plot

Nawazuddin and Avneet starrer Tiku Weds Sheru is an unusual story of love and passion fuelled by the unconventionality of Tiku and Sheru. The couple with contrasting personalities ‘stand the test of time in pursuit of their dreams’. With both the starry-eyed characters on their journey to make it big in Bollywood, the film offers a heartwarming story. It shows the journey of Tiku and Sheru and how they navigate through a life full of challenges.

For Kangana Ranaut, Tiku Weds Sheru Is A ‘Special Film’

Kangana, while speaking about the film, shared, “Tiku Weds Sheru is a very special film for me, as it’s the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process. It was a challenging-yet-enriching experience for me.”

She added, “My team and I are delighted to partner with Prime Video and take our film to viewers across 240 countries and territories worldwide.”

Meanwhile, Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Prime Video, said, “Comedy dramas are a sheer joy to watch, they take you through a wheel of emotions. Tiku Weds Sheru will not only leave people with exuberance and merriment with its carefully crafted characters but will also keep them invested in this heartwarming story of shared passion.”

Notably, the film was announced in 2021.

