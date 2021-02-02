Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has never thought before speaking. She has taken ‘panga’ with several celebrities including lyricist Javed Akhtar. The veteran poet had filed a defamation case so-called ‘criminal case’ against Kangana for making defamatory statements against him on several news channels. He had claimed that she dragged his name in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case unnecessarily during one of the interviews. The Mumbai Magistrate Court, on Monday, February 1, 2021, had summoned the actor, Now, Kangana will have to appear before the court on March 1, 2021. Also Read - Defamation Case Filed By Javed Akhtar: Kangana Ranaut Summoned By Mumbai Magistrate Court

Soon after she was summoned, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account to react on the same. She wrote it will be fun to see a pack of jackals with one lioness. “Geedaron ka ek jhund aur ek sherni …. mazaa aayega”, wrote Kangana while sharing an article of her summon. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut is Overwhelmed With Love as Fan Shares Rap Video Titled 'Sherni Kangana' - Watch

Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Will be Seen Portraying The Role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Upcoming Film

The Court, on Monday was informed that the offences alleged against Kangana were made out for further investigations. The report included statements from a common witness, a doctor, who also testified that no such conversation as alleged by the actor in the interview took place. The lawyer also informed the court and submitted the video clip of the interview to show the court how much viewership the video garnered.

In an earlier interview, Kangana spoke about her conversation with Javed Akhtar at his house, where a doctor was also present. However, Javed Akhtar and Kangana are claiming different things regarding the case. However, the only witness in the case, the doctor, can only reveal what happened exactly as he is known to both Kangana and Akhtar. The court has asked police to question the doctor and attach his statement with the report.

Javed Akhtar has asked for a defamation case to be registered against Kangana Ranaut under IPC sections 499 and 500.