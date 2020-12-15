Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday night shared a heartfelt tweet of her grandfather Braham Chand Raut, with an old photograph, revealing that he passed away due to age-related ailments at the age of 90. The Queen actor also mentioned that she couldn’t meet him because when she reached home he had passed away. Kangana revealed that she used to call his grandfather ‘daddy’. Sharing the news, Kangana wrote, “This evening I drove to my parent’s house as my grandfather Shri Braham Chand Ranaut wasn’t keeping well for past few months, just when I reached home he had already passed away. He was 90 years old still had an impeccable sense of humour and we all called him Daddy. OM Shanti”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wears a Yellow Saree by Raw Mango Worth Rs 1,24,800, Looks Brighter Than The Sun

Kangana Ranaut has been busy shooting for her films, she recently wrapped up the shooting of Thalaivi in Hyderabad. She will essay the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the film. Now, she will soon start the shooting of Tejas in which she will be playing an Indian Air Force pilot. Ahead of the film shoot, she met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and presented him with the script as well as sought certain permissions. Kangana captioned her post, “Today team #Tejas met honourable defence minister Shri @rajnathsinghbjp ji for his blessings, we shared the script of our film Tejas with @iaf_mcc as well and seeked few permissions, Jai Hind 🙏”.