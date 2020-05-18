Actor Kangana Ranaut showcased her poetic skills once again with a newly released poem titled Aasmaan with an artistically shot video. The poem penned by Kangana uses the sky as an analogy to express one’s thoughts. the video is shot at her home in Manali and the stills used by the actor are so beautiful. Team Kangana Ranaut shared the video of the poem. “Kangana Ranaut reveals another treasure from her innumerable talents. Aasmaan was been penned and directed by her, and is truly food for thought in these testing times,” the team captioned the post. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Pictures From Her School Days in Chandigarh Prove She Always Looked Camera Ready to Become an Actor

The video captures the beauty of mountains, trees, and the sky and features Kangana walking around the place barefoot as she is all smiles. The 33-year-old actor recites the poem, which runs as the background score throughout the video. Within minutes of sharing, the video managed to garner more than 70,000 views. It is shot in Manali where the Queen actor is currently staying with her family amid the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Bhagyashree Makes Her Tamil Debut in Thalaivi, Says ‘Kangana Ranaut is Extremely Respectful’

Watch the video here:

Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute to Her Mom With a Beautiful Poem That Talks About 'Warmth of Womb'



This is not the first time that Kangana has shared her poetic skills. A few minutes later, twitterati were quick to respond. Her fans enjoyed the video and her voice in the poem. “I like her so much .I am from northeast india physiotherapy final year in Bangalore . I wnat to visit himalaya ,Kashmir it’s so beautiful specially kangana mama homes town area its so beautiful ,her poem is so good ,I consider kangana mam as an eld sister 😁😁❤️ my eld sister is like her she s bold n always positive about life”, one of the users wrote. Another one wrote, “Mind blowing brave girl 👧”.