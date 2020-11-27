The Bombay High Court on Friday has set aside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on 7th & 9th September and called demolition at her place as action with malafide intent. The Court has quashed the demolition notice and added that the Queen actor may take steps to make her property habitable and to regularise the same. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Case: Demolition Malafide, Bombay HC Raps BMC

Reacting on the same, the actor quickly took to Twitter to share her reaction. She thanked her supporters for being with her and not only this, she acknowledged her haters who laughed at her broken dreams. Kangana wrote: "When individual stands against the government and wins, it's not the victory of the individual but it's the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO."

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

The Bombay High Court has also ordered that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition. Bombay High Court says the valuer will submit a report to the court after which it will pass an order on compensation to Kangana Ranaut. HC also asks the actor to show restrain while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise.

The Court has appointed a surveyor/valuer to assess the damages caused to the building and to submit a report before it in March 2021 for determining the compensation payable to Kangana Ranaut.

The Court today ruled that there was no unauthorised construction as alleged by the BMC on Ranaut’s property, finding that it was only existing work as opposed to illegal alterations.