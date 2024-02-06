Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut’s Sarcastic Dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga: ‘Won’t Accept Roles, Your Alpha Male Heroes Will…’

Kangana Ranaut’s Sarcastic Dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga: ‘Won’t Accept Roles, Your Alpha Male Heroes Will…’

Amid ongoing Animal controversy, Kangana Ranaut's unyielding response to Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'No roles for me otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminists'

Kangana Ranaut's Sarcastic Dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Won't Accept Roles, Your Alpha Male Heroes Will...'

Animal Controversy: Over two months have passed since the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, the second Bollywood film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, but both the movie and its director are still making news, mostly for negative reasons. Well-known figures like Javed Akhtar, Anupama Chopra, and Kiran Rao have criticised Vanga’s portrayal of female characters in his films, including his latest release Animal. Despite facing backlash, Sandeep actively defends his choices in interviews, presenting logical arguments. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga praised Kangana Ranaut and responded to comments made by her, saying, “If I get a chance, if I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I have seen a lot of her films, and I like her performances. So if she is giving a negative comment about Animal, I don’t mind. I don’t get angry either.”

Trending Now

Kangana Ranaut, known for her presence on social media, responded in a satirical manner. She posted, “Review and criticism are not the same; every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed – it is a normal thing. The way Sandeep Ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, but his attitude is also manly. Thank you, sir.”

You may like to read

Continuing her satirical tone, Kangana added, “But please don’t ever give me any role; otherwise, your alpha male heroes will become feminists, and then your films will also be defeated. You make blockbusters; the film industry needs you.”

समीक्षा और निंदा एक नहीं होते, हर तरह की कला की समीक्षा और चर्चा होनी चाहिए यह एक सामान्य बात है ।

संदीप जी ने जैसे मेरी समीक्षा पे मुस्कुराते हुए मेरे प्रति आदर का भाव दिखाया, ये कहा जा सकता है की वो सिर्फ़ मर्दाना फ़िल्में ही नहीं बनाते, उनके तेवर भी मर्दाना हैं, धन्यवाद सर 🙏… https://t.co/qi2hINWYcu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2024



Earlier, Kangana Ranaut responded to a fan, and wrote on X mentioning the film’s name, “Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes, this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for woman empowerment films, might shift career in coming years, want to give best years of my life to something worthwhile.”

Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes, this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for… https://t.co/VExJHxRE3P — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2024

Animal Box Office Collection

Released on December 1, 2023, Animal starring Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, achieved massive success, grossing over Rs 900 crores globally on a 100 crore budget. Animal is the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film, the eighth highest-grossing Indian film, the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film, and the highest-grossing of Ranbir Kapoor’s career.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.