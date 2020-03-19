Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut‘s sister Rangoli Chandel shared her throwback pictures from an old photoshoot in which she is looking the exact replica of her sister Kangana. The photos have gone viral on the Internet and fans are calling Rangoli and Kangana twin sisters because of their uncanny resemblance. Soon after Rangoli shared the pictures on micro-blogging site Twitter, they went viral on social media and the post was flooded with comments. Also Read - Rangoli Chandel Digs Out Old Picture With Hrithik Roshan, Claims He Was Crazy For Kangana Ranaut

“Getting lot of compliments for my profile picture, thanks friends, this is a photoshoot Kangana forced me to do before Prithu (her son Prithviraj) was born, she styled me also,I find these pictures embarrassing but posting as some of you requesting,” wrote Rangoli on Twitter. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, March 05, 2020: Kangana Ranaut Gained 20 Kgs For Thalaivi, Will Shed After 2 Months For Tejas, Dhaakad

Since Kangana Ranaut is not on any social media platform, her sister Rangoli manages her posts and often shares Kangana’s photos and videos from her shoots. Rangoli also keeps Kangana’s fans updated about her projects and whereabouts through her Twitter account.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, is currently gearing up for her next movie Thalaivi which is a biopic on late actor and politician J. Jayalalithaa. In the movie, which is being helmed by A. L. Vijay, Kangana will be playing the role of Jayalalithaa, who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for six terms. Apart from Thalaivi, she will also be seen in action-drama Dhaakad which will be directed by Razneesh Ghai.

Kangana Ranaut is known to be one of the most fierce and versatile actors in Bollywood who is best known for her breakthrough performances in films like Gangster, Fashion, Life in a… Metro, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, among others. She is also known for her candid and bold statements.