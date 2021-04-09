Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi won’t be released on the given promised date due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases. the team of Thalaivi and actor Kangana took to social media to share the statement which read: “As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release if in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though out film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone the release of ‘Thalaivi’. Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone’s support”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says Akshay Kumar Called Her Secretly to Praise Thalaivi, Fans Are Rolling Their Eyes!

Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay and the trilingual film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Thalaivi is a brilliantly inspiring story of one of the most celebrated women from the history of Indian politics and movies – J Jayalalithaa. Kangana plays the role of the late politician. The film will show multiple stages of Jayalalithaa’s life, from offering an insight into her struggles to rise as the Face of Tamil cinema as well as the journey of emerging the revolutionary leader who changed the face of Tamil Nadu politics. The film also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles.