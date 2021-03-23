Mumbai: Creating a biopic isn’t easy – neither for the makers nor for the actors. Imagine presenting somebody’s entire life in just three hours! There’s timelapse, faster flow in plot and a physical transformation of an actor too. The same applies to Thalaivi – which presents an inspiring story of late actor and politician – J Jayalalithaa. Also Read - 'Babbar Sherni' Kangana Ranaut Breaks Down For Director AL Vijay at Thalaivi Trailer Launch - Watch Viral Video

The trailer of the much-awaited Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut has been launched and the audience is loving it. While a number of fans are appreciating Kangana’s performance as Jaya, one of the most talked-about viewpoints is also Kangana’s transformation in the movie. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wears The Most Gorgeous Looking Pink Saree at Thalaivi Trailer Launch - Yay or Nay?

Thalaivi showcases various stages of the veteran’s life – from being a young actor to a senior politician. And to present all these, Kangana had to undergo physical transformations several times. She also had to follow a hectic schedule keeping up with the looks of Jayalalithaa through her life. Not just losing weight was a challenge, but gaining it back too in a few months wasn’t easy. Even Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter mentioning the same. “Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever”, she wrote. In a way, this movie also explores Kangana Ranaut’s versatility as an actor. Also Read - Thalaivi Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens Say Kangana Ranaut 'Did Justice to Amma's Character' - Your Thoughts?

Kangana’s fans are widely appreciating her transformation for Thalaivi. One social media user tweeted, “The physical transformation that Kangana Ranaut, a skinny-legend, has undergone is beyond commanding, this is coming at an age when she is above 30 years which is not easy for a female body to take adverse changes.”

Take a look at these pictures to explore the transformation Kangana went through while shooting for Thalaivi:

All these pictures are of same actress within a same film

All these pictures are of same actress within a same film

You are a fool if you question her acting abilities. Best actress of Indian cinema

#Thalaivi

The physical trasformation that #KanganaRanaut, a skinny-legend, has undergone is beyond commanding, this is coming at an age when she is above 30 years which is not easy for a female body to take adverse changes.

The trailer was released at a grand event in Mumbai on lead actor Kangana Ranaut’s birthday.