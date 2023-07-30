Home

Is Kangana Ranaut’s Cryptic Post Directed at Ranbir Kapoor And Hrithik Roshan?: ‘Womaniser Superstar’

Kangana Ranaut recently wrote cryptic posts where she revealed that a 'womaniser superstar' begged her to date him.

Is Kangana Ranaut’s Cryptic Post Directed at Ranbir Kapoor: Kangana Ranaut recently posted cryptic posts on her social media handles as she accused a ‘womaniser superstar’ begged her to date him. She also claimed that the actor has been pursuing her since she was shooting for Queen, despite of being insulted by her so many times. The actress is known for her outspoken statements on socio-political issues and never shies away from calling a spade a spade. There have been times when her controversial remarks have landed her in legal trouble. However, the Emergency actress continues to live her life on her own terms when it comes to standing up for herself.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL POSTS:

KANGANA RANAUT ACCUSES BOLLYWOOD STARS OF BUYING FAKE BULK MOVIE TICKETS

After Sonu Nigam, a scammer was hacking people’s accounts and claimed to be Kangana’s representatives. The latter clarified the same in her Instagram stories by sharing a series of screenshots. She then wrote some posts about being harassed and pursued by a Bollywood actor who has also acted in another actor’s biopic. The actress also mentioned about a superstar whom she once dated who was going through a divorce. Kangana captioned her post as, “Film mafia has always indulged in criminal activities, this superstar who I dated later claimed that I was dating his imposter. He used to use different numbers and accounts to chat with me, he also hacked my account and operated in a shady way I thought he was going through a divorce but later I found out that had nothing to do with the shady behaviour…They buy fake bulk tickets and manipulate collections also inflate to unreasonable proportions…. They also spy and buy Whatsapp data I always see information about my contracts and personal life being exploited…. These are not just talentless stupid people…. They have criminal tendencies… very scary … @cybercrimehelp.mumbai please take action.”

KANGANA RANAUT SAYS AN ACTOR WORKING IN A TRILOGY BEGGED HER TO DATE HIM

In another story, Kangana stated that, “Another superstar who is known to be a womaniser landed at my house and begged me to date him but kept meeting secretly to pursue me, when I questioned this shady behaviour he said he was getting a trilogy to date a papa ki pari who he didn’t love, I was not ok with that and I said no to such a situation, he too started to communicate from various numbers and accounts till I blocked all and then I felt he hacked all my devices…. He even said his marriage was fake and baby is a trick of promote the movie …. I was beyond appalled… I still can’t believe if anyone can be so morally corrupt, they aren’t humans they are demons …that’s why I am determined to destroy them …. Dharma’s main purpose is to destroy Adharma …. That’s what Shri Krishna said in Geeta.”

