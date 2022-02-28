Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy hosting controversial reality show Lock Upp, is the news yet again. In what can be called a surprising turn of events, Kangana took to Instagram and congratulated actor Vikrant Massey for marrying Sheetal Thakur. Kangana’s comment took the netizens by surprise because she had called Massey a ‘cockroach’ last year.Also Read - Lock Upp Begins: Know 16 Contestants And Their Past Controversies Before Watching The Show

It all began when an Instagram account posted a collage of Yami Gautam in her wedding attire and Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur’s wedding pic. The caption of the post read, “Congratulations @vikrantmassey. Hope no one compares your wife with Radhe Maa.” The caption was a reference to a 2021 incident in which Vikrant compared Yami Gautam to Radhe Maa to which Kangana responded by saying “Kahan se nikla ye cockroach. Laao meri chappal (Where did this cockroach come from, bring my slippers).” Also Read - Avneet Kaur on Age Gap With Tiku Weds Sheru’s Co-Star Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Kangana was quick to notice the post and commented on it. In her comment, Kangana said that marrying a ‘Himachali girl’ Sheetal will bring Vikrant ‘good karma’ and congratulated him on his special day. “Hmm @vikrantmassey ji marrying a Himachali girl is good karma … wish you both a happy married life. Check out her reaction below: Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Appreciates Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Here's Why

For the uninitiated, Sheetal and Vikrant got married earlier this month at her hometown in Shahtalai, Himachal Pradesh. The couple’s wedding ceremony was arranged at her grandparent’s home. Kangana, too, is from Manali in Himachal.

