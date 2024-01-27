Home

Kanguva: Bobby Deol’s ‘Ruthless, Powerful’ Look From Action Drama Goes Viral, Fans Hail Lord Bobby

For his initial appearance, the movie's team released an image featuring Bobby Deol donning antlers amidst his flowing locks. Sporting disparate eye colors and a ribcage embellishment atop his vest.

Bobby Deol's look from Kanguva unveiled

The makers of Kanguva, an upcoming Tamil period action drama, have unveiled the first look of Bobby Deol. The pan-India film is made with a whopping budget and concept. On the occasion of Bobby Deol’s birthday on January 27, the makers revealed the deadly look of the actor from the upcoming movie. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Studio Green shared the poster of the actor. In the unveiling of his character, the film’s team released an image of Bobby adorned with antlers on his lengthy hair. He exhibited distinct eye colours and sported a ribcage accessory over his vest.

The photo also featured a huge crowd which consisted of women surrounding him as he looked straight ahead. Sharing the poster of the film, the makers wrote, “Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran, #BobbyDeol sir #Kanguva #HBDBobbyDeol @thedeol.” As soon as the picture went online, it grabbed netizens’ attention and love and appreciation for the actor started to pour in.

Take a look at the poster here:

Actor Suriya, who is also going to be a part of this mega project wished Bobby Deol on his birthday. The actor also shared the poster of the movie and wrote, “Happy birthday #BobbyDeol brother..Thank you for the warm friendship. It was awesome to see you transform in full glory as the mighty #Udhiran in our #Kanguva Guys watch out for him!”

Recently, Suriya opened up about the film when he wrapped up the shoot of the film. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a still from Kanguva and captioned it, “My last shot done for Kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s the finishing of one and the beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @siva_director and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge and special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #family #missing.”

About Kanguva

Announced by the creators in the preceding year, the film’s title was revealed through a captivating video. The teaser showcased a nocturnal setting, introducing an eagle, a dog, and a masked warrior astride a horse, trailed by a formidable army. The film is set to be released in 10 different languages.

Previously, a terrible incident took place when during a fight scene for the film, a rope camera lost control and fell on Suriya making the actor slightly injured. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place around midnight in EVP Film City.

