Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya as Fierce Warrior in Epic Action-Adventure Gets a Thumbs-up From Netizens – Check Reactions

Kanguva Glimpse: The glimpse of Suriya’s much-awaited action-adventure has finally arrived on the actor’s birthday. The visuals of filmmaker Siva’s epic actioner Kanguva show Suriya as a mighty warrior who rises up against the evil. Amid high-octane action and bloodshed in the battlefield, Suriya’s fierce look as the protagonist is unveiled. The video ensures some high-level war combat and VFX driven spectacle for the movie buffs. Fans, who have waited long for the glimpse were elated on receiving the birthday present on their favourite superstar’s special day. Director Siva had recently said that it is because of filmmakers like SS Rajamouli and films like RRR and Baahubali series that South cinema is coming up with interesting projects.

CHECK OUT KANGUVA’S VIRAL GLIMPSE:

CHECK OUT FANS REACTION TO KANGUVA GLIMPSE:

Mandankar – People living in Mountains. Venkaatar – People who Climbing the Trees to Kill the Tigers. Arathar – People in Islands. Mukkatar – People who ride the Elephant. Suriya belongs to Perumanathar Clan in #Kanguva…. 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/Kn1MhmPRUR — R A J (@DancingRaj) July 23, 2023

Everything about #Kanguva is epic.#Suriya is brilliant as the mighty warrior. Indian cinema is truly becoming world cinema as rightly said by @ikamalhaasan. Kudos to the grand vision. — Anurag Singh Bohra (@AnuragfromKashi) July 23, 2023

It’s time to screen #Kanguva Glimpse during Jailer Interval 👊🔥 Make it happen @StudioGreen2 ! pic.twitter.com/0Fl5XToBcG — G ツ (@suryashanjay) July 23, 2023

#Kanguva – These shots are featured in the film (Looks like an intro) and Rest of the promo was shot in the sets for the Look reveal of #Suriya ..⭐ pic.twitter.com/tEU3T43Ac1 — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) July 23, 2023

This Look 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/iggYzZqCdn — Amit Kumar Nayak (@i__am_amit) July 23, 2023

The speculations are also rife that Bobby Deol is playing one of the antagonists in the Suriya starrer actioner. The film also has Disha Patani in a pivotal role who making her debut in Tamil cinema.

