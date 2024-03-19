Home

Kanguva Teaser: Suriya’s Fearless Look Stuns But Bobby Deol’s Ferocious Stare Might Steal The Spotlight, Watch

Actor Suriya is all set to make a grand return in the Tamil cinema industry. The makers of Kanguva recently dropped a one minute teaser of Suriya's periodical drama. Watch.

Chennai: Actor Suriya Sivakumar is back in action with his highly anticipated film, Kanguva. The makers of the film have created the perfect hype for Kanguva. Meanwhile, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Jai Bhim actor to make a jaw-dropping comeback in Tamil cinema history. It’s been a while since Suriya hasn’t been making a blockbuster film but this seems to be a rather promising one. Since the Kanguva’s project was announced there have been several waves of fans who have been patiently waiting for the film to hit the theatres.

All You Need To Know About Kanguva

The makers of Kanguva dropped the teaser on multiple social media platforms. The film promises to be an enthralling film to be witnessed in the Indian cinema’s history, with less than a minute to show glimpses, Kanguva takes you to a different realm where Suriya is seen as ruthless and ferocious. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol’s appearance is another hype added to the film. Interestingly the film stars Disha Patani in the lead role, marking her debut appearance in the Tamil film industry.

Take a look at Kanguva’s Teaser:

According to media reports the producer has claimed that the film will be featured in 20 languages across India and globally. Apart from epics, Kanguva promises to take you on a different journey where the Tamil cinemas have been unexplored. Kanguva is backed by K.E. Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green and Vamsi and Pramod of UV Creations are handling the business trade of the film. The background score is produced by Devi Sri Prasad, with stunning VFX and enthralling periodical drama.

Suriya Sivakumar’s Professional Front

Suriya was last seen in the film Edharkum Thunindhavan released in 2022. This will be a great opportunity for Suriya to once again dominate the Tamil cinema box office after two years of break being seen on the big screens. On his professional front, Suriya will be shortly seen in Puranaanuru, with Sudha Kongara, however, the actor shared a post recently on Instagram that his film is delayed for the time being. The makers of Kanguva are yet to announce the release date of the periodical drama.

What are your thoughts on Suriya’s character in Kanguva? Do you think Suriya can make a grand comeback in theatres? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Kanguva’s release.

