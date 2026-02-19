Kani Kusruti on playing a rape survivor in Anubhav Sinha’s Assi: 'You can’t...'

Actor Kani Kusruti has spoken candidly about the emotional demands of playing a rape survivor in her upcoming film ‘Assi’, making it clear that while she aimed for honesty, she did not attempt to fully internalise the trauma of such an experience. In a recent interview, the actor reflected on the limits of performance and the responsibility that comes with depicting deeply painful realities on screen.

“I don’t think one can tap into the trauma (of a survivor) exactly,” she said, underlining that no performance can truly replicate the lived experience of sexual violence. Her words strike at the heart of a larger conversation in cinema: how far should an actor go when portraying trauma?

Kusruti on her acting process, “I don’t tend to fully go in”

Speaking to PTI, Kusruti elaborated on her approach to playing Parima, the central character in ‘Assi’. She explained that while she tried to get as close as possible to the emotional truth of the character, she was careful not to let the role consume her. “As an actor, we tried to go closest to it, and there can be moments you are probably in it because you are almost believing this has happened to you. But I’m not an actor who would fully go in like that, (because) then it will kind of affect you. I don’t tend to do that,” she said.

Her perspective sheds light on the psychological toll intense roles can take on performers. For Kusruti, maintaining a boundary between herself and Parima was essential, even while striving for authenticity.

‘Assi’ and the harsh reality of seeking justice

Beyond the performance, Kusruti also addressed the larger theme of the film, the long and often exhausting legal battle survivors must endure. She pointed out that the subject is painfully familiar to many women in India. “As a woman growing up in this country from childhood to now, do I have a sense of such assaults or traumas? Yes, possibly I do, as my close people have gone through it.

So, now and then, this is one of the things that you are closely associated with even when you don’t want it to be that way,” she added.

She also highlighted the emotional paradox embedded within the justice system. “To get justice, you have to go through it (pain), so there is an absurdity and irony within the system, but that’s how you get justice, you cannot forget it. In the film, there’s also a line, ‘They won’t let you forget this,” she said.

All about Assi

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, ‘Assi’ follows Parima, a married woman in Delhi who is abducted and sexually assaulted, and then drawn into a prolonged fight for justice. The film explores not just the assault but the courtroom struggle that follows. Taapsee Pannu plays her lawyer, adding another strong female presence to the narrative.

With its hard-hitting subject and layered performances, ‘Assi’ promises to spark conversation around trauma, justice, and the resilience of survivors, themes that remain deeply relevant in contemporary India.