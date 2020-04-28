Singer Kanika Kapoor has reportedly decided to donate plasma after recovering from COVID-19. She was tested positive for the coronavirus on March 20 after which she got hospitalised. The singer completed her treatment and got discharged on April 6 after which she had been under self-quarantine at her residence in Lucknow. Now, various reports suggest that Kanika has decided to donate her plasma to help in the treatment of patients who are still infected with the virus. Also Read - Lucknow Police Asks Kanika Kapoor to Record Statement in The COVID-19 Case a Day After She Shares 'Her Story' in Instagram Post

A report in India Today suggested that a team of doctors from Lucknow's King George's Medical University will test Kanika's blood to check if her plasma is fit to be used in the treatment of others. The report further mentioned that the doctors will arrive at Kanika's place on Tuesday or Wednesday to collect the sample.

Earlier, actor Zoa Morani, her sister Shaza Morani and father Karim Morani also announced that they were donating plasma to help in the treatment of other COVID-19 patients.

It is believed that through Plasma therapy those who have fully recovered from coronavirus can help the suffering patients by donating their plasma which is said to have COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma therapy helps facilitate recovery as the antibodies could be lifesaving to others who are critically ill.

Meanwhile, Kanika has been asked to come to the Lucknow police station to record her statement in the FIR that was lodged against her in March. The singer was charged under IPC Section 269 that deals with ‘negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life’, and Section 270 that amounts to ‘malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life’.