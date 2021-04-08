Mumbai: Singer Kanika Kapoor was one of the first Bollywood celebrities who was tested positive for Coronavirus. She was found infected in March 2020 after returning from London. Back then, it was alleged that Kanika Kapoor did not practice social distancing on returning from London and for the same, the singer had to face massive backlash. Not just this, but Kanika Kapoor was also charged under IPC Sections 269 (negligent acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) post her coronavirus recovery. The singer has now revealed how it was a ‘mentally disturbing’ experience. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Received Death Threats During COVID-19 Phase: They Said 'You Should Kill Yourself'

In an interview with The Indian Express, the Baby Doll singer revealed how she used to receive hate messages when she was found coronavirus infected. She further mentioned that the judgments were difficult to cope with and it took her almost a year to get out of it mentally. "It was so heavy on me that I even forgot that I have the virus and I am sick. It was shocking for me to go through a lot of judgment and hatred for something I didn't really do. That was really tough for me. I went off social media for some time because I couldn't cope with it. It took me a year to get out of it mentally. I had to take counseling. It was not easy, but of course, life goes on," she said.

On the work front, Kanika Kapoor recently sang 'Soneya Ve' for Aadar Jain starrer Hello Charlie which is set to release tomorrow. Kanika's single "2 Seater Car" was also released last week.