Singer Kanika Kapoor posted the latest picture of herself on Instagram after recovering from the coronavirus. The singer took to social media to first issue a clarification on why she chose to remain silent against all the rumours being circulated about her health and alleged carelessness in dealing with COVID-19. After explaining her side of the story and asking all to stop spreading negativity about her, Kanika made another post and shared a beautiful picture clicked with her parents. The singer could be seen enjoying a ‘warm cup of tea’ with her parents who seemed all happy and relieved to have Kanika back with them. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Pens Note on Receiving Hate Post Coronavirus Diagnosis, Says 'Negativity Does Not Change Reality’

The photo spoke volumes of the bonding within the family and how some quality time with the family can bring so much positivity and happiness to one’s life. Kanika could be seen as all healthy and confident in the photo. The caption of her post read, “All you need is a warm smile, a warm heart and a warm cup of tea ☕️ #familytime

#lucknowdiaries #stayhomestaysafe” (sic) Also Read - Entertainment Trending News Today, April 12, 2020: Kanika Kapoor's Building Not Being Sealed Sparks Controversy, Lucknow District Administration Being Questioned

In the long note that she posted on Sunday evening, Kanika explained the entire timeline of how she contracted the virus and took all the precautionary measures once she was tested positive for COVID-19. The singer said when she landed in India on March 10, the country had not issued an advisory regarding the coronavirus and she was not informed about going under quarantine for some days. She said when she reached Lucknow from Mumbai, the passengers of the domestic flight were not being screened. Kanika added that it was on March 17 and 18 that she started to feel the symptoms and got herself checked at the hospital. The singer said as soon as she got to know that she had contracted the virus, she got herself hospitalised and took due care of her health by cooperating with the doctors.

Kanika also thanked her doctors and the staff at the hospital for being with her on her journey of recovery. The singer ended her note by saying, “I hope that all can deal with this matter with honesty and sensitivity. Negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality.”