Singer Kanika Kapoor, who’s now under self-isolation for 14 days after being tested negative for the coronavirus, is soon going to be questioned by the Lucknow police. A report in Bombay Times revealed that the police are going to question Kanika once the lockdown is over. An FIR was filed against the popular playback singer citing negligence on her part while dealing with COVID-19 and putting other people’s lives at risk. The FIR was lodged by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), UP, for negligence. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Discharged From Hospital After Battling Coronavirus For Around 15 Days

The report in the daily quoted a senior official of the police saying, “Once the lockdown is over, we will question Kanika Kapoor. It is part of the routine practice followed after an FIR has been lodged. It will be done within three months of the complaint being filed.” Also Read - Kanika Kapoor's Friend And Producer Karim Morani's Daughter Shaza Morani Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Kanika Kapoor was discharged from the hospital on Monday after her sixth test came negative on Saturday. The singer revealed her diagnosis on March 20 in an Instagram post that mentioned how she was dealing with the health crisis one day at a time. During her stay inside the hospital, Kanika talked to some media houses over a call and revealed how she was positive about her recovery. She also addressed the rumours of her throwing tantrums at the hospital. The Baby Doll singer refuted all the speculations and mentioned she was not showing starry behaviour and in fact, cooperating with the staff and the doctors to recover as soon as possible. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Finally Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Will be Kept Under Quarantine Until She Tests Negative Again

Kanika was the first Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the virus. After Kanika, producer Karim Morani and her daughters Zoa Morani and Shaza Morani were also tested positive for the coronavirus. While Shaza has now been tested negative, Karim and Zoa continue to be treated for the disease.