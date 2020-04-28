Singer Kanika Kapoor, who decided to donate her plasma after recovering from coronavirus, has to wait for some more days to donate her plasma due to low haemoglobin. KGMU ‘s Vice-Chancellor, Prof M L B Bhatt, told PTI, “Blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined and almost all parameters pertaining to plasma donation were found to be appropriate. However, the haemoglobin quantity was found less than the standard. Hence, she has to wait for a few days for plasma donation.” Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Decides to Donate Plasma to Help Others Fight COVID-19, Doctors Likely to Check Her Today

Dr Tulika Chandra, the Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine at KGMU said, "The blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined for the purpose of plasma donation, and it was found positive. But she has to wait for sometime."

Kanika gave her blood sample on Monday for testing at the KGMU. Earlier, the Baby Doll singer said in a statement, "Yesterday morning I called the hospital to tell them that I want to give my blood and plasma for research or helping others if possible. I want to do what I can to help. Gave my blood yesterday."

She had, on April 26, come out with a statement clarifying her travel and Covid-19 history declaring that she was aware of misconceptions and wrong information floating around her but she chose to remain silent until ready to speak.

Kanika in her social media post had said that all persons she came in contact with in the UK, Mumbai and Lucknow had been tested negative and that she had duly followed the process.

Till now, The university has received three plasma donations from fully recovered Covid-19 patients, two from doctors and one from a Lakhimpur man