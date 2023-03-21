Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar Arrested After His Tweet on Hindutva Went Viral
Chetan Kumar's tweet "Hindutva is built on lies" allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindus. He has faced charges of insulting a religion or religious beliefs and making statements that promote enmity between classes.
Kannada actor Chetan Kumar, popularly known as Chetan Ahimsa, has been arrested by Seshadripuram police after his tweet on Hindutva went viral. His tweet allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindus. The complaint was filed by Shivakumar of Bajrangi Dal lodge against Chetan. It stated that his tweet, which says that “Hindutva is built on lies”, allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindus.
Chetan’s controversial tweet read, “Hindutva is built on LIES.
Savarkar: Indian ‘nation’ began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya —> a lie
1992: Babri Masjid is ‘birthplace of Rama’ —> a lie
2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are ‘killers’ of Tipu—> a lie
Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH—> truth is EQUALITY”.
Ironically, Chetan Kumar’s name on the Twitter handle is Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, who was accused of hurting sentiments. He faces charges of insulting a religion or religious beliefs and making statements that promote enmity between classes.
