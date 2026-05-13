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Kannada actor Dileep Raj, best known for Milana and Hitler Kalyana, dies at 48 due to…

Fans and members of the Kannada film industry are mourning the loss of actor Dileep Raj whose performances in popular films and television shows earned him a loyal audience across Karnataka.

Published date india.com Published: May 13, 2026 9:24 AM IST
email india.com By Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com
Kannada actor Dileep Raj, best known for Milana and Hitler Kalyana, dies at 48 due to...
Dileep Raj passes away at 48 (PC: Twitter)

The Kannada film and television industry woke up to heartbreaking news on Wednesday after actor and producer Dileep Raj passed away following a massive heart attack. He was 47. According to reports by Asianet Suvarna, the actor suffered a severe cardiac arrest during the early hours of the morning and was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospitals in Bengaluru’s Kumaraswamy Layout area. Despite efforts by doctors to revive him, he could not be saved. The sudden demise has left fans and members of the Kannada entertainment industry in shock, with several friends, family members and colleagues gathering at the hospital soon after the tragic news surfaced.

*This copy is getting updated.*

About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a seasoned Sub Editor at India.com (Zee Media), where he specializes in the high-octane world of global entertainment. With more than four years of experience in the media industry ... Read More

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