Karnataka: Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi passed away due on Monday morning due to ill health at her residence on Monday. She was 76. Jayanthi, who was a prominent name in the Kannada film industry from 1960 to the late 80s, was recovering from illnesses, but eventually breathed her last during her sleep. The late actor had spoken to a leading daily last year, when she was stuck in Hampi during the lockdown and was using the time to soak in nature and the surroundings and also found time catching up with her peers through virutal video calls.Also Read - Sanchari Vijay’s Mortal Remains to be Cremated With Police Honors
The veteran actress’s son Krishna Kumar confirmed the news. News Agency ANI has also shared the news of Jayanthi’s death. “Karnataka: Veteran Kannada actor Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi passes away at her residence in Bengaluru. “Her contribution to the film industry is immense. It is an irreplaceable loss to Kannada film industry,” Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tweets”, read the tweet. Also Read - Sanchari Vijay Donates Two Kidneys, Liver, Heart Valves And Corneas After He Dies, Confirms Hospital
Celebs mourn the demise of Jayanthi.
Jayanthi has acted in over 500 films and won six State awards (four Best Actress and two Best Supporting Actress).
May her soul rest in peace.