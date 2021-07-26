Karnataka: Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi passed away due on Monday morning due to ill health at her residence on Monday. She was 76. Jayanthi, who was a prominent name in the Kannada film industry from 1960 to the late 80s, was recovering from illnesses, but eventually breathed her last during her sleep. The late actor had spoken to a leading daily last year, when she was stuck in Hampi during the lockdown and was using the time to soak in nature and the surroundings and also found time catching up with her peers through virutal video calls.Also Read - Sanchari Vijay’s Mortal Remains to be Cremated With Police Honors

The veteran actress's son Krishna Kumar confirmed the news. News Agency ANI has also shared the news of Jayanthi's death. "Karnataka: Veteran Kannada actor Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi passes away at her residence in Bengaluru. "Her contribution to the film industry is immense. It is an irreplaceable loss to Kannada film industry," Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tweets", read the tweet.

Karnataka: Veteran Kannada actor Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi passes away at her residence in Bengaluru. “Her contribution to the film industry is immense. It is an irreplaceable loss to Kannada film industry,” Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tweets pic.twitter.com/ZjTis7MXXM — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021



Celebs mourn the demise of Jayanthi.

ABHINAYA SHARADE our pancha bhasha Veteran Actress JAYANTHI Amma has passed away. Whole South Indian Film enthusiasts will miss you for ever !! Above 500 movies, 50 of them with Natasarvabauma Dr.Rajkumar a commendable journey !!🙏 pic.twitter.com/dFeqDnuzfr — Pradeep H (@hengavalli) July 26, 2021

Veteran #Kannada actress #Jayanthi (76) popularly known as #AbhinayaSharadhe passed away due to health issues. She acted in more than 500 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Hindi. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/D9sQNNBwwt — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 26, 2021

It was a shocking Monday morning fans for cinephiles as they woke up to the news of actress Jayanthi’s death. The veteran actress has acted in over hundreds of films that span across five languages and has reigned on top, especially in the Kannada film industry. pic.twitter.com/6poSDHEnbf — MrAarif (@MrAarif42516787) July 26, 2021

I am saddened by the demise of Jayanthi, “Abhinaya Sharadhe” (Goddess Sharada in acting). She has acted in over 500 films, including films in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi & Marathi. I never forget her acting in ‘Bahaddoor Gandu’ against Dr.Rajkumar. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pvOvB7jcdc — Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) July 26, 2021

Jayanthi has acted in over 500 films and won six State awards (four Best Actress and two Best Supporting Actress).

May his soul rest in peace.