Kannada Actor Kamya on Besharam Rang Row: ‘Women Are The Embodiment of Maa Durga’

Besharam Rang Row: Besharam Rang has become a hot topic of discussion ever since it was released on December 12. The song featured Deepika Padukone in a glamorous and sizzling avatar. While most of the individuals enjoyed the upbeat music, others found Besharam Rang offensive due to the costumes and colours. Kannada actor and politician Kamya came out in support of Deepika Padukone’s sensual song after it sparked controversy.

She wrote, “Samantha trolled for her divorce, Sai Pallavi for her opinion, Rashmika for her separation, Deepika for her clothes and many, many other women for pretty much EVERYTHING. Freedom of choice is our basic right. Women are the embodiment of Maa Durga- misogyny is an evil we must fight.”

The song has drawn criticism from Hindutva groups all throughout the nation, who claim that the actors’ outfit promotes love jihad. A few activists in Indore even staged a protest against Pathaan and Besharam Rang’s song and set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire.

Earlier, Swara Bhaskar and Prakash Raj came out in support of the song and the movie. The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government may forbid the release of the film Pathaan, according to a news report that was shared as a screenshot.

Pathaan is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The Siddharth Anand film also stars John Abraham apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.