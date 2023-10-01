Home

Kannada Actor Nagabhushana Arrested in Bangaluru: Kannada actor Nagabhushana has been arrested in Bengaluru after his car hit a couple in road accident. While the 48-year-old wife died, the 58-year-old husband is critically injured. The actor was arrested after the couple’s son registered a police complaint against him. The wife named Prema died after the accident. Her husband Krishan has been admitted at Bengaluru’s to Portis Hospital in Bannerghatta area. However, the Kannada actor himself took the couple to the hospital. The victim’s son Partha lodged a police complaint against Nagabhushana. The latter has not made any official statement regarding the whole incident.

VICTIMS’ SON OPENS UP ON ROAD ACCIDENT

Partha said, “I work at a company and my parents stay with me. On September 30 around 10 pm I was on Kanakapura road when I got a call from a person staying in my apartment. He told me that my parents have met with an accident. They said that a car hit them both,” as reported by Hindustan Times. He also told, “I went to the hospital. The doctors said that my mother’s face and head were severely injured. She died on her way to the hospital.”

Nagabhushana made his Sandalwood debut in 2018 with the movie Sankastha Kara Ganapati. He also worked in films like Kausalya Supraja Rama, Daredevil Mustafa, Badava Raskel, Ikkat etc. Nagabhushana even won the Saima Award for his performance in the film Ikkat.

