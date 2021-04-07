Bengaluru: Prathima Devi, one of the best-known faces from the Kannada film industry, passed away on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. The actor was 88 when he breathed her last in Bengaluru. She passed away at around 2:30 pm and will be laid to rest in Mysuru at 1:30 pm today. Also Read - KGF 2 Star Yash To Dub His Own Hindi Lines, Actor Brushing Up His Skills

The popular actor was known for her fabulous work in films like Jaganmohini, Krishnaleela, Chanchala Umari, Shivasharane Namiyakka, and Mangala Sutra among others. Also Read - Jayashree Ramaiah Said She Was Depressed, Many Didn't Believe Her. 6 Months Later, She's Gone

Prathima’s film Jaganmohini, released in 1951, became the first Kannada film to run for 100 days in theatres. The actor later married businessman and freedom fighter D Shankar Singh who had also produced Jaganmohini. She’s now survived by three children including filmmakers SV Rajendra Singh Babu and Vijayalakshmi Singh. Also Read - Who Was Jayashree Ramaiah? The Former Bigg Boss Contestant Who Allegedly Died by Suicide

Prathima Devi was also felicitated with the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 by the Karnataka government.

May her soul rest in peace!