Bengaluru: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites were performed with full state honours at the Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru on Sunday morning soon after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid his last respects to the late actor. Rajkumar's body was kept at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru for the public to pay their last respects. Speaking to media after the final rites of the actor, CM Bommai said, "It's a personal loss to me. We have lost a very great talent: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, in Bengaluru. It was a personal bonding with the entire family and more so with 'Appu'. I had seen him as a boy. We had relations since those days. Therefore I am giving him a final salute. Certainly, I was emotional."

The actor and celebrity television host fondly known as 'Appu' and 'Yuvarathnaa' after his eponymous films, died at 46 at a hospital in Bengaluru Friday afternoon after suffering a massive heart attack, plunging his legions of fans into a state of extreme grief and anguish.

From major streets in the capital city of Bengaluru to markets facing the iconic Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, countless admirers of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar have put up large posters of him with garlands at many places as they mourn his sudden demise.

Earlier on Saturday, Telugu megastars Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh shed tears while paying their last respects to Rajkumar. Both the actors reached Bengaluru along with actor Srikanth and comedian Ali to pay homage to the young actor who succumbed to cardiac arrest on Friday.

They placed wreaths on the body and consoled the actor’s elder brother, Shivrajkumar. Chiranjeevi said: “We miss you Appu (Puneeth). God has taken you because you were a good person. May the Almighty give strength to your family. May your soul rest in peace. Whenever we came to Bengaluru, we visited Rajkumar’s family. We got used to it. It was a good experience. Puneeth was a genuine person with a good heart and soul.”

Srikanth said: “Puneeth was a down to earth person who respected elders. We are going to miss him. I worked with him in the movie ‘James’. All Telugu heroes respected Puneeth. ‘James’ was supposed to be dubbed in Telugu, therefore, Puneeth had called me a week ago.”

Popular actor Arjun Sarja also paid his last respects to Puneeth. He said: “We will always remember you. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with this situation. Puneeth was a fitness freak. How it happened to him is a million dollar question. The government has made good arrangements,” he said.

The demise of Puneeth took the entire country by shock and several popular actors from Bollywood and South film industry including Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, among others, have expressed their condolences. Apart from that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other noted politicians including Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai, Rahul Gandhi, Prakash Javdekar and Nirmala Sitharaman also mourned his death.

Meanwhile, Puneeth’s elder daughter Dhruthi reached Bengaluru from New York and broke down in front of her father’s body. The sight of his two daughters holding their mother while crying in front of the body of their father was heart-wrenching.