Bengaluru: Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay has been declared brain-dead on Monday, June 14, a day after his tragic car accident in Bengaluru. The Gentleman actor met with an accident on Saturday evening and received serious injuries. His condition is critical. Doctors performed an emergency brain surgery but could not save him. Vijay met with an accident whiling riding pillion on his friend’s bike (Yamaza FZ) when it skidded and hit a light pole at JP Nagar 7th Phase. Now, his family has decided to donate his organs. Also Read - Sanchari Vijay, National-Award Winning Actor, Admitted To ICU After He Meets With Accident, Still Critical

Sanchari Vijay suffered injuries in the right portion of the brain and in the thigh region. Today, his brain was dead. Actor Kichcha Sudeep has shared Vijay's death news. He confirmed and posted a remembrance post on Twitter. "Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last. Met him a couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release. Very sad. Deepest Condolences to his family and friends. RIP," he said in his post.

Neurosurgeon Arun Nayak had said that Sanchari Vijay is very critical. “The health condition of Sanchari Vijay is very critical. As he had blood clot in the brain, we have performed a surgery, the next 48 hours is going to be critical,” the doctor had said.

A well known Sandalwood actor and national award winner #SanchariVijay Sir Is no more!😓 Condolences to the beloved family friends and fans!🙏 Rip sir 💔 pic.twitter.com/PIgONCy3Vi — Maharashtra Sudeep Kiccha FC™ (@MHSKFC) June 14, 2021

This is Shocking!!!

Rip Sir🙏 pic.twitter.com/iQ7MsKihtY — Gowdru Huduga Tarun (@NagaTarunS) June 14, 2021



As per the statement given by Vijay’s brother Siddesh Kumar, the actor had gone with his friend Navin to buy medicine. “Kumar has complained that Navin’s carelessness led to the accident”, police said.

Sanchari Vijay made his debut with the film Rangappa Hogbitna. He was seen in a slew of Kannada films including Dasavala, Harivu, Oggarane, Killing Veerappan, Varthamana and Sipaayi among others. He rose to fame with the film Naanu Avanalla Avalu, which also fetched him his first National Award.

We are waiting for his family’s official statement