Hubballi: In a gruesome and planned murder, Kannada actor Shanaya Katwe allegedly killed her brother Rakesh Katwe with a few men, chopped his body into pieces, and threw it in different locations. The body’s decapitated head was found in the Devaragudihal forest area and the remaining parts were dumped across Gadag Road and other different parts of Hubballi. Shanaya Katwe has been arrested by the Hubbali Rural police. The officials formed a few teams to investigate the case, after which 4 suspects who have been identified as Niyazahemed Katigar, Tousif Channapur, Altaf Mulla, and Aman Giraniwale were also arrested. Also Read - Kannada Music Director Sadhu Kokila Breaks Down While Explaining His Ordeal to Get Oxygen Cylinder

Shanaya Katwe was arrested on Thursday, April 22, and was sent to judicial custody. As per the report, Shanaya Katwe’s brother’s murder was linked to her love affair with one of the accused Niyazahemed Katigar. Rakesh Katwe had opposed their love affair, which led to the planning of his murder. Also Read - Ex-Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Chaitra Kotoor Allegedly Attempts Suicide, Rushed to Hospital



The report further suggests that Rakesh Katwe was murdered at the same house and on the same day, April 9 where Shanaya had come for the promotion of her film. Niyazahemed and his partners killed him, chopped his body, and dumped him at different places.

Shanaya Katwe is a model-turned-actor who made her debut in the Kannada film industry with the 2018 film Idam Premam Jeevanam, helmed by Raghavanka Prabhu. She was also seen in the recent adult comedy Ondu Ghanteya Kathe.