Kannada actor Shani Mahadevappa passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Chennai. The veteran actor was suffering from COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital a week back. The 88-years-old popular Kannada actor failed to respond to the treatment at the KC General Hospital in Bengaluru. Also Read - Chiranjeevi Sarja Funeral: Kiccha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar And Other Celebs Pay Their Last Respect

The actor had complained of trouble in breathing after which he was tested positive for the coronavirus. He was also suffering from other age-related ailments for a few years now. Several celebrities from the Kannada film industry including Puneeth Rajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep took to social media to express grief and dismay over the news of Mahadevappa’s death. Also Read - Kannada TV Actor Mebeina Michael Dies at 22 in Road Accident in Karnataka

Puneeth’s tweet read, “Shani Mahadevappa, a veteran actor who has acted in many films, along with Appaji, Bhakta Kumbara, Srinivasa Kalyana and Kavirat’s Kalidasa passed away. RIP (sic).” Also Read - Kannada Film French Biryani by Puneeth Rajkumar Becomes First Sandalwood Film to Release on Amazon Prime Amid Lockdown

ಅಪ್ಪಾಜಿಯವರ ಜೊತೆ ಭಕ್ತ ಕುಂಬಾರ, ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ, ಕವಿರತ್ನ ಕಾಳಿದಾಸ, ಮೂರೂವರೆ ವಜ್ರಗಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಅನೇಕ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಿದ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟರಾದ ಶನಿ ಮಹದೇವಪ್ಪನವರು ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಅಗಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. RIP — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) January 3, 2021

Shani Mahadevappa had debuted in the film industry in the year 1962. He went on to star in many successful and popular movies including Onto Salaga, Shivshankar, Kaviratna Kalidasa and Shankar Guru among others.

May his soul rest in peace!