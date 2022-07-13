Bengaluru: Two bike-borne assailants fired bullets at former Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannava at Bailhongal in Belagavi district last night. The former actor escaped unhurt. Police suspect a long-standing property dispute to be the motive behind the crime. A police officer has told PTI, “The actor was the target, but he is safe. A hunt is on for the assailants.” The officer further said that the assailants, who were on their motorcycle, appeared outside when the actor was knocking on the door and opened fire on him.Also Read - Viral Video: Not Niagara Falls, This Beautiful View Can Be Found Here in Karnataka's Shimoga. Watch

Speaking about the incident, SP Sanjeev Patil told media persons, "The victim was fired upon by bike-borne persons, one of whom was his younger brother's relative. As per eyewitnesses, 3-4 rounds were fired. There were no injuries to anyone. The incident occurred between 7-45 pm and 8 pm." Meanwhile, police are trying to trace the accused and more details related to the incident are yet to be revealed.

Shivaranjan has featured in movies such as Veera Bhadra, Bisi Rakta, Aata Hudugaata, Raja Rani and Amrutha Sindhu, which had earned him much recognition. In the film Amrutha Sindhu, Shivaranjan was paired opposite actress Shruthi.

(With agency inputs)