Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Kannada Actor Vijay Raghavendra’s Wife Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest in Bangkok

Kannada Actor Vijay Raghavendra’s Wife Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest in Bangkok

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana Raghavendra passed away in Bangkok on Monday morning.

Published: August 7, 2023 2:33 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Tanya Garg

Vijay Raghavendra's Wife Spandana
Kannada Actor Vijay Raghavendra's Wife Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest in Bangkok

Popular Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest in Bangkok on Monday. According to the reports, the 45-year-old wife of the actor left for Thailand three days ago for a family vacation.

May her soul rest in peace!

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.