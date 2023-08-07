Home

Entertainment

Kannada Actor Vijay Raghavendra’s Wife Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest in Bangkok

Kannada Actor Vijay Raghavendra’s Wife Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest in Bangkok

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana Raghavendra passed away in Bangkok on Monday morning.

Kannada Actor Vijay Raghavendra's Wife Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest in Bangkok

Popular Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest in Bangkok on Monday. According to the reports, the 45-year-old wife of the actor left for Thailand three days ago for a family vacation.

May her soul rest in peace!

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES