Kannada Actor Vijay Raghavendra’s Wife Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest in Bangkok
Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana Raghavendra passed away in Bangkok on Monday morning.
Popular Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest in Bangkok on Monday. According to the reports, the 45-year-old wife of the actor left for Thailand three days ago for a family vacation.
May her soul rest in peace!
