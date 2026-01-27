Home

Kannada actress Kavya Gowda’s husband hospitalised after alleged stabbing due to…

Kannada actress Kavya Gowda’s husband has been hospitalised following an alleged stabbing incident. Here’s what reportedly led to the shocking attack.

Kavya Gowda’s husband Somashekar, was hospitalised after he was allegedly stabbed during a family dispute in Bengaluru. The incident reportedly led to immediate medical attention, following which he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case in connection with the matter and have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

*This copy is getting updated*.

