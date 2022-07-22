Vikrant Rona: Kichcha Sudeep is currently being hailed for his ‘A’ game as his upcoming fantasy action-thriller Vikrant Rona has caught the pulse of the audiences. The Kannada fantasy action-adventure which also releases in Hindi is being called the next big thing to be witnessed on the silver-screen. Vikrant Rona‘s trailer has given a short glimpse of the magnificent world which definitely guarantees goosebumps with its thrilling adventure. Moreover, a startling thing about the film is that the power-packed climax sequence was shot in a single take. The 7 minutes long climax was shot without any break. According to a source from the production team, “It is a sheer example of the team’s dedication that they prepared the shot for 15 days and then Kichcha Sudeep performed the whole 7-minute-long climax scene perfectly in one go. It would have been a challenge for the team and the actors to shoot such a scene in one go. Now with this, the experience of watching the climax would definitely be a visual treat for the audience to watch out in the film.”Also Read - Jaqueline Fernandez Hot Looks: 5 Times When Actress Stunned Netizens With Her Bold And Sexy Avatars - Watch Video

Vikrant Rona’s Climax Was a Challenge to Shoot

While sharing his experience of shooting the whole sequence without any cut, the action choreographer, Vikram said, “It was one of the most challenging shoots that I’ve been a part of. The vision and conviction with which the team pulled it off is commendable. The amount of physical strain it brought upon Sudeep sir and yet he came back for more. It’s rare that you see superstars go out of their way to get their performance right and Sudeep sir is one of the most professional actors around.” Also Read - Kiccha Sudeep on Salman Khan Receiving Death Threats: He's a Harmless Man... | Exclusive

Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari releases worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in pivotal roles. The film is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in North India. Vikrant Rona is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures. Also Read - 'Uff'! Jacqueline Fernandez Slays in Sexy Red High-slit Dress

