Bengaluru: The entertainment industry is in shock to learn about Kannada actor Chethana Raj's death after her plastic surgery went wrong. Since her death was announced on the internet, people have expressed their condolences and tributes. Her followers are shocked and can't believe her death news as she was too young to die. She just started her acting career a few months ago. Chethana Raj died while undergoing fat removal surgery in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Chethana's uncle Rajappa spoke to IndiaToday and recalled what went wrong in the hospital and how she passed away.

Here’s exactly what happened with actor Chethana Raj

Chethana Raj was taken to Kaade Hospital, where she was declared 'brought dead.' Her uncle Rajappa told the portal, "She is my younger brother's daughter and she was a Kannada TV actress. Somebody had told her to reduce weight as she appeared fat. So, she went to Shetty Hospital to remove the excess fat. The hospital is not equipped with an ICU. After the surgery, water accumulated in her lungs. Later, they shifted her to another hospital nearby where she was declared 'brought dead'."

Chethana was facing post-surgery complications last evening as body fluid began to accumulate in her lungs. The plastic surgery on Chethana Raj did not go as per the plan. Anaesthetist Melvin, along with the doctors had performed the plastic surgery and brought Chethana to the Hospital at 5.30 pm after she developed complications. They threatened the doctors at Kaade hospital to treat her as a person who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Doctors at the Hospital initiated CPR on the actor and despite trying for 45 minutes, Chethana could not be revived. ICU intensivist then wrote a complaint to the inspector of Basaveshwaranagar Police Station, where he mentioned that Chethana was declared dead at 6.45 pm.

She was known for her roles in Geetha and Doresani. May her soul rest in peace!