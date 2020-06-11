Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja‘s demise has left the entire industry in shock and the ones who were close to him are finding it difficult to move on. Now, his friend, Prajwal Devaraj made a post on Instagram in which he revealed his last WhatsApp conversation with the late actor. Also Read - Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Sarja is 3 Months Pregnant; Twitter Prays For Her Strength And Well-Being

Chiranjeevi shared a lovely bond with his friends and was fond of travelling. In the screenshot of the conversation that Prajwal posted, it is visible how the late actor wanted to go on an all-boys trip with his friends and enjoy some time away from the coronavirus scare. The screenshots show the Vayuputra actor saying 'We should travel for a week… just we guys, relax talk connect over things we have left out and come back…'. However, it's the last statement in the chat that breaks the heart.

Chiranjeevi wrote 'We don't know what's in store for us tom…' as he ended his conversation with hearts emojis.

The actor died on Sunday in Bengaluru after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. He was laid to rest at his brother’s farmhouse in Bengaluru in the presence of his family members, friends, and colleagues from the industry namely Kiccha Sudeep, and Puneeth Rajkumar among others. Chiranjeevi got married to Meghana Raj last year after dating her for 10 years. The couple was expecting their first child. Meghana is in her second trimester currently.

May the actor’s soul rest in peace!