Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja‘s demise sent shockwaves in the industry. The actor was 39 years old when he reportedly died of a cardiac arrest. It’s been a week since he passed away and while his colleagues from the industry are regularly posting about missing one of the best talents they had, Chiranjeevi’s family is inconsolable. The actor’s wife Meghana Raj is three months pregnant and is devastated. His brother Dhruva Sarja can’t get over the last post that the late actor made. Also Read - Chiranjeevi Sarja Writes 'Don't Know What's in Store For us Tomorrow' in His Last WhatsApp Chat With Friend Prajwal Devaraj

In his latest Instagram stories, Dhruva once again shared the last post made by his elder brother in which he shared a throwback childhood image of all the brothers and juxtaposed it with a new image in the same pose. The photo showed Chiranjeevi goofing around with Dhruva and their cousin Suraj Sarja. It’s a lovely then-and-now photo that shows the strong bond that the brothers shared. The image alone was enough upsetting, the caption on it made it even more heartbreaking. Dhruva wrote ‘I want you back’ as he posted the picture in his Instagram stories. Check out the original post that Chiranjeevi made: Also Read - Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Sarja is 3 Months Pregnant; Twitter Prays For Her Strength And Well-Being

Chiranjeevi was laid to rest at his brother’s farmhouse in Bengaluru. Dhruva later revealed that his brother used to love hanging out at his farmhouse and spend time with the family there. The last rites were held in the presence of the family members, friends, media, police, and some of Chiranjeevi’s colleagues from the film industry. Actors Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar among others were spotted at the funeral.

The photos of Chiranjeevi’s wife who was unable to bear the sight of her dead husband kept flashing on news channels and people prayed for her strength and wellbeing on social media. In no time, hashtags in Meghana’s name were trending on Twitter as social media users poured in love for her and her unborn child.

Chiranjeevi was a popular name in the South Indian film industry and belonged to a film family. He was the grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad. May his soul rest in peace!