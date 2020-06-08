Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday in Bengaluru at the age of 39. His demise shocked the fans and the celebrities of the Sandalwood industry as hashtags in his name began trending on Twitter. Now, more love is pouring in for the late actor’s wife Meghana Sarja who is reportedly three months pregnant. Also Read - Chiranjeevi Sarja Funeral: Kiccha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar And Other Celebs Pay Their Last Respect
As per a report published in Times of India, Meghana and Chiranjeevi were expecting their first child and were about to disclose the news to the fans on social media soon. The couple had even taken blessings and good wishes from the family members, relatives, and close friends before they deciding on to reveal the news to the world. Also Read - Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies at 39 in Bengaluru, Film Industry in Shock
Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Sumalatha Ambareesh told the daily that Chiranjeevi and Meghana had come to her to seek her blessings and shared the news of pregnancy. Check out these tweets where people offered their condolences to Meghana and prayed for her strength.
Chiranjeevi’s funeral took place in Bengaluru at his brother’s farmhouse. Apart from the actor’s family members, several movie stars from the Sandalwood film industry including Kiccha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar, and Shivakumar paid their last respects to the late actor who was loved by the audience for both his on-screen and off-screen presence.
Various reports suggest that Chiranjeevi died of a heart attack. A report in The News Minute earlier mentioned that the actor was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state and his family later refused to hand over the body for autopsy. The actor was the grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad.
May his soul rest in peace!