Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday in Bengaluru at the age of 39. His demise shocked the fans and the celebrities of the Sandalwood industry as hashtags in his name began trending on Twitter. Now, more love is pouring in for the late actor’s wife Meghana Sarja who is reportedly three months pregnant. Also Read - Chiranjeevi Sarja Funeral: Kiccha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar And Other Celebs Pay Their Last Respect

As per a report published in Times of India, Meghana and Chiranjeevi were expecting their first child and were about to disclose the news to the fans on social media soon. The couple had even taken blessings and good wishes from the family members, relatives, and close friends before they deciding on to reveal the news to the world. Also Read - Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies at 39 in Bengaluru, Film Industry in Shock

Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Sumalatha Ambareesh told the daily that Chiranjeevi and Meghana had come to her to seek her blessings and shared the news of pregnancy. Check out these tweets where people offered their condolences to Meghana and prayed for her strength.

Wrecked to learn the cessation of @chirusarja! Kannada actor and nephew of Actor Arjun!

Life is so horrendous!! he was just 39 and his wife actress meghana raj is 3 months pregnant https://t.co/soRdSH3TgB — (@fahadviews) June 7, 2020

No words! #RIPChiranjeeviSarja

May God be by #MeghanaRaj and be her strength! — ChaiSRK (@chaitrabv6) June 8, 2020

Devastating news that #ChiranjeeviSarja has passed way at such a young. Heartfelt condolences to their family and friends. May almighty give you strength to bare it #MeghanaRaj #Sarjafamily #RIPChiranjeeviSarja — Akash Nandawadgi (@iam_aryn) June 8, 2020

ಇಂತಹ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಯಾರ್ life ಅಲ್ಲೂ ಕೂಡ ಬರಬಾರದು.

Feeling very very downhearted for #meghanaraj #dhruvasarja #arjunsarjaa.

We may not known him personally but we all had glimpse of tears when we were seeing this… https://t.co/IY7RztQ19E — ಟ್ರೋಲ್ COLONY (@YeshawanthS) June 8, 2020

Deepest condolences to the family of actor @ChiranjeeviSarja who left too young. Prayers for strength to his #MeghanaRaj who married him last year. RIP pic.twitter.com/TXoNHOHj9r — Archana Dalmia (@ArchanaDalmia) June 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi’s funeral took place in Bengaluru at his brother’s farmhouse. Apart from the actor’s family members, several movie stars from the Sandalwood film industry including Kiccha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar, and Shivakumar paid their last respects to the late actor who was loved by the audience for both his on-screen and off-screen presence.

Various reports suggest that Chiranjeevi died of a heart attack. A report in The News Minute earlier mentioned that the actor was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state and his family later refused to hand over the body for autopsy. The actor was the grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad.

May his soul rest in peace!