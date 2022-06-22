Diganth Health Update: Kannada actor Diganth Manchale who is often seen indulging in adventure sports like rock climbing, cycling, surfing, and scuba diving, had suffered a neck injury during his vacation in Goa while performing a backflip on a trampoline. Following initial treatment in Goa, the actor was airlifted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Diganth had suffered injuries in his neck, back and leg. Diganth had gone to Goa on a family trip with his wife and actress Indrita Ray. The latest health report shared by his family say that Diganth is stable now. Diganth suffered a ‘sports injury’ and is undergoing a detailed evaluation before a surgical procedure was conducted,” said a statement by Dr Shankar B C, Head of Medical Services Manipal hospitals, Bengaluru.Also Read - Wedding Pullav trailer: Wedding shenanigans begin with this Diganth and Anushka Ranjan starrer

Sources close to the actor said, Diganth was on a trampoline and was trying to do a backflip. He is said to have hurt his back in the process. His family told News18 that his fall caused a dislocation of the cervical vertebra and needed immediate specialised medical attention.

Diganth is known for his popular movies including Pancharangi, Lifu Istene and Gaalipata.