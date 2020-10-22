Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja‘s wife, Meghana Raj gave birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. The photos of the baby boy went viral on social media after Meghana met the family members including her brother-in-law Dhruva Sarja who posed with the baby and also gifted him a silver cradle worth Rs 10 lakh. Also Read - Late Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Family Welcomes Junior Chiru on Meghana Sarja’s Baby Shower, Watch Emotional Video

The internet is now full of good wishes for the family as the fans ‘welcome Jr Chiranjeevi Sarja’ in the world. As soon as the news of the baby’s arrival broke in, many fans moved to the hospital and burst crackers outside. Some also distributed sweets and prayed for the child’s well-being. Also Read - Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Wife Meghana Raj Sarja Holds Prayer Meet For The Late Actor, Shares Pics

Actor Nazariya Nazim, who shared a sibling-like bond with Chiranjeevi, also took to social media to welcome the baby. Chiranjeevi Sarja had died of a cardiac arrest on June 7 this year. Meghana was four months pregnant when her husband breathed his last. However, after months of mourning, the family is celebrating the newborn’s arrival and sharing all the love with the fans of the late actor.

A photo of the nurses holding the newborn and making him pose next to the portrait of his late father has made many fans emotional. Our heartiest congratulations to the family!