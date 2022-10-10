Karnataka: Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s dream project ‘Gandhada Gudi‘ is fast moving towards completion and the makers released the trailer on Sunday. The docu-drama is set to release on October 28. The docu-drama helmed by Amoghavarsha features the last big screen appearance of the late film star. Fondly known as Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar died last year of a massive heart attack on October 29, 2021. He was 46 years old.Also Read - Liger Actors- Vijay Devarakonda & Ananya Panday Pay Tribute To Late Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar- See Viral Pics

After unveiling the Gandhada Gudi trailer lasting around two minutes, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar tagged the Prime Minister and tweeted: “Namaste @narendramodi, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu’s heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person (sic).” Also Read - Puneeth Rajkumar to be Honoured With Karnataka Ratna Award Posthumously on November 1

Responding to Puneeth’s wife’s tweet, PM Modi tweeted: “Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka’s natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour (sic).” Also Read - Allu Arjun Visits Puneeth Rajkumar's Home, Meets His family to Pay Tribute- See Pics

Incidentally, Gandhada Gudi happens to be the name of an iconic Kannada film starring Puneeth’s father, the Late Dr Raj Kumar.

