Chennai: Kannada superstar Yash starrer KGF 2 is one of the most-waited films of the year. As per the film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the film might have a theatrical release on September 9, 2021, only if the third wave of Covid-19 does not hit the country and the virus is under control and only if theatres open across the country. The ‘unofficial’ reports also claim that the makers are in talks with Amazon Prime Video for digital rights post the big-screen release. Also Read - Raveena Tandon's Hot Dance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani Mesmerises Everyone on Dance Deewane 3 | Viral Video

Sumit Kadel tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 could have a theatrical release on 9th September providing covid is under control by then & theaters reopen across India. #KGF2 (sic)” Also Read - Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Dutt Speaks on Being Judged: 'It Comes With Family Name'

However, there has been no official announcement on the same and the release date and digital rights reports are simply speculations. Also Read - KGF 2 Hero Yash to Transfer Rs 1.5 Crore to Bank Accounts of 3000 Daily Wagers in Sandalwood

KGF 2 is considered one of the biggest releases of this year that can help in reviving the Box Office, however, the dilemma of its release during the pandemic is still a tough decision. Being a pan-India film, it will bear losses even if it releases with 50 percent theatre capacity. Meanwhile, the makers are reportedly weighing their options and keeping everything handy for the last-minute glitch, if times go worst from here.

The film with a budget of Rs 100 crore, will release worldwide in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Malayalam. The film features an ensemble cast including Yash as Rocky, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena. The film is directed by Prashnath Neel. The film also stars Anant Nag, Nagabharana, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Archana Jois, among others in important roles.