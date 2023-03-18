Home

Kabzaa Box Office Collection Day 1: Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran's period drama impresses the audience and the first day brings good numbers. Check the detailed analysis of opening day business here.

Kabzaa Box Office Collection Day 1: The new pan-India biggie, Kabzaa, has begun the sparks at the Box Office. The film which was released on Friday, March 17, has collected a good number on its opening day. Kabzaa, starring Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran among others in the lead opened to a double-digit number. As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 11.10 crore nett in India (early estimates) which is a good number considering it was not widely promoted across languages.

Kabzaa is set in the Independence era and shows the rise of gangsters. It has the KGF-like appeal and machismo combined with brutal action and swag. The film has hit the screens on a Pan-India level but the major part of its collection has come from the Karnataka region. It showed an overall 47.79 percent occupancy in theatres on Friday, out of which the maximum occupancy came from the night shows. Around 44.7 percent occupancy came from the morning shows while around 64.78 percent occupancy was seen towards the night shows.

KICCHA SUDEEP ON A GOLDEN RUN AT BOX OFFICE

This is the second pan-India film for Kiccha Sudeep after the success of Vikrant Rona which collected Rs 119.80 crore nett in its lifetime run at the Box Office and was declared hit. The actor is on a golden run at the ticket window currently with back-to-back successes. After his 2015 film Puli (Tamil), Kiccha Sudeep hasn’t given a single flop in the last eight years and that’s an incredible record to continue.

Kabzaa, too, looks like a formula film that will make the audience sit up and enjoy it in theatres. It is directed by R Chandru and produced by Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises and Invenio Origin. The film also features Shivarajkumar, Kota Srinivas Rao, and Murali Sharma in important roles. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Kabzaa!

